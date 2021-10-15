Implantica announces initial UK surgical training for RefluxStop'

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) today announces that surgeons from three prominent reflux centers in the UK have completed RefluxStop training.

"We are pleased to move forward in the UK after an extended break due to COVID-19. UK is an important market for RefluxStop where the device is reimbursed also in public healthcare (NHS). There are more than 4.6 million daily acid reflux sufferers in the UK, with around 400'000 patients annually diagnosed with acid reflux after staying overnight at a hospital and performing a diagnostic endoscopic procedure. We look forward to commencing surgeries in the near-term at three key anti-reflux centers represented by these RefluxStop-trained surgeons," said Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

