Freitag, 15.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
PR Newswire
15.10.2021 | 09:04
Employee wellbeing for the future - Bupa Global launches Bupa LifeWorks

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bupa Global is bringing the next generation of digital wellbeing solutions to SME and Corporate customers with the roll-out of Bupa LifeWorks, a new Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) and digital wellbeing platform, designed to proactively support employees' total wellbeing.

Offered in partnership with industry-leader LifeWorks, this all-in-one solution brings together a digital experience and clinical support. It will provide employees and any eligible dependants access to counselling and personalised digital content to support their total wellbeing.

The launch comes in the wake of increased demand from employers looking for accessible and effective digital employee wellbeing support.

Research from Bupa Global's recent Executive Wellbeing Index predicts employee wellbeing will continue to be a huge focus over the next year with UK businesses expected to increase spend in this area by 18%.

Patrick Watt, Commercial Director, Bupa Global said: "Bupa LifeWorks is a major advancement. We're now offering holistic support in all areas from emotional issues to everyday practical concerns. It's more easily accessible, confidential "always-on" assistance with resources available 24/7 and in 49 different languages.

"The upgrade of our existing EAP to Bupa LifeWorks is the next step on our transformation journey. By digitising and linking to members' health plans, we are reducing barriers, promoting choice and most importantly giving a streamlined experience that our customers will use."

Phil Mullen, Managing Director UK and Europe, LifeWorks said: "Partnering with Bupa Global to deliver Bupa LifeWorks is an important benefit for thousands of members all over the world.

"Bupa members will have access carefully curated, culturally appropriate content, engaging them to proactively look after their wellbeing."

Bupa LifeWorks will be linked to members' Bupa Global health plans enabling them to use one single log-in via their MembersWorld accounts to access the LifeWorks content and counselling options.

Available anytime and anywhere, Bupa LifeWorks services are provided via phone, on the web and through a mobile app and are available to all group schemes (SME and Corporate) and their employees as standard.

Members will be able to speak to a specialist adviser for advice, work-life support and get referred to a counsellor for short term telephone, in-person or video support as well as other specialists such as financial and legal professionals. If more specialist interventions are required, individuals can access ongoing support as part of their Bupa Global health plan, where covered.

© 2021 PR Newswire
