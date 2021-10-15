DJ Magnit launches partnership with Uteka pharmacy marketplace

MAGNIT LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH UTEKA PHARMACY MARKETPLACE

Krasnodar, Russia (October 15, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announced the launch of a partnership with Uteka, a pharmacy products marketplace. The pilot project encompasses 15 pharmacies in Moscow. Around 200 outlets in Moscow and in cities of the Golden Ring of Russia will be connected before the end of the year. The partnership marks the first time the Company makes Magnit Pharmacy assortment available on a partner platform.

To place an order, customers pick the products they need on Uteka's website or in its mobile app, add them to the basket, and press the "Choose pharmacy" button. This brings up the map that the customer can use to choose the most conveniently located Magnit Pharmacy to pick up and pay for the products. Alternatively, the pharmacy can be chosen using the list of pharmacies, which can be accessed via the same screen. After choosing a pharmacy, the customer needs to provide their contact details and confirm the order. The order will remain available for pickup for the next several days. Prices on pharmacy products sold via Uteka's marketplace will be the same as those offered in Magnit's brick-and-mortar pharmacies.

To make choosing the right pickup location as fast and convenient as possible, all of the Company's connected pharmacies are marked on the map with a Magnit Pharmacy logo. Customers will be able to reserve products from a range of up to 7,000 pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including exclusive items. Orders are paid for on pickup in cash or using bank cards.

There are plans to roll out the project to the entire Magnit Pharmacy geography. Thus, the customers will be able to reserve orders at almost 900 of the Company's pharmacies.

« Andrey "We continue to expand our expertise and reach in the pharmacy segment. In addition to developing our own Lukashevich online store, we're now offering our pharmacy assortment via Uteka's storefront to bolster the number of customer contacts, increase awareness of our brand in this market segment, and obtain more information Magnit's about consumer behavior. For the rest of the year, we plan to test other partner platforms as well as E-Commerce further expand our own service offering." Director » « Kirill Yakobenko "We're constantly connecting new pharmacies to our service, and it's a great honor for us to become CEO of Uteka Magnit Pharmacy's first partner platform. This partnership makes Uteka an even more convenient marketplace to buy any pharmacy products in any Russian region, which will, above all else, benefit our » customers."

It should be noted that Magnit continues testing its own online store that enables customers to order products at pharmacies in Moscow and Moscow region. The store offers two types of Click & Collect services: reserving products at a convenient Magnit Pharmacy to be collected and paid for within 30 minutes or ordering products from an extended warehouse assortment to be delivered to a chosen pharmacy the next day. Orders may be placed using the Magnit Pharmacy website, in Magnit's mobile app, or via the Call Center.

