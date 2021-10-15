Anzeige
Freitag, 15.10.2021
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
Dow Jones News
15.10.2021 | 09:31
Magnit launches partnership with Uteka pharmacy marketplace

DJ Magnit launches partnership with Uteka pharmacy marketplace

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit launches partnership with Uteka pharmacy marketplace 15-Oct-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MAGNIT LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH UTEKA PHARMACY MARKETPLACE

Krasnodar, Russia (October 15, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announced the launch of a partnership with Uteka, a pharmacy products marketplace. The pilot project encompasses 15 pharmacies in Moscow. Around 200 outlets in Moscow and in cities of the Golden Ring of Russia will be connected before the end of the year. The partnership marks the first time the Company makes Magnit Pharmacy assortment available on a partner platform.

To place an order, customers pick the products they need on Uteka's website or in its mobile app, add them to the basket, and press the "Choose pharmacy" button. This brings up the map that the customer can use to choose the most conveniently located Magnit Pharmacy to pick up and pay for the products. Alternatively, the pharmacy can be chosen using the list of pharmacies, which can be accessed via the same screen. After choosing a pharmacy, the customer needs to provide their contact details and confirm the order. The order will remain available for pickup for the next several days. Prices on pharmacy products sold via Uteka's marketplace will be the same as those offered in Magnit's brick-and-mortar pharmacies.

To make choosing the right pickup location as fast and convenient as possible, all of the Company's connected pharmacies are marked on the map with a Magnit Pharmacy logo. Customers will be able to reserve products from a range of up to 7,000 pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including exclusive items. Orders are paid for on pickup in cash or using bank cards.

There are plans to roll out the project to the entire Magnit Pharmacy geography. Thus, the customers will be able to reserve orders at almost 900 of the Company's pharmacies. 

« 
Andrey    "We continue to expand our expertise and reach in the pharmacy segment. In addition to developing our own 
Lukashevich  online store, we're now offering our pharmacy assortment via Uteka's storefront to bolster the number of 
       customer contacts, increase awareness of our brand in this market segment, and obtain more information 
Magnit's   about consumer behavior. For the rest of the year, we plan to test other partner platforms as well as 
E-Commerce  further expand our own service offering." 
Director 
 
» 
« 
Kirill 
Yakobenko 
       "We're constantly connecting new pharmacies to our service, and it's a great honor for us to become 
CEO of Uteka Magnit Pharmacy's first partner platform. This partnership makes Uteka an even more convenient 
       marketplace to buy any pharmacy products in any Russian region, which will, above all else, benefit our 
»       customers."

It should be noted that Magnit continues testing its own online store that enables customers to order products at pharmacies in Moscow and Moscow region. The store offers two types of Click & Collect services: reserving products at a convenient Magnit Pharmacy to be collected and paid for within 30 minutes or ordering products from an extended warehouse assortment to be delivered to a chosen pharmacy the next day. Orders may be placed using the Magnit Pharmacy website, in Magnit's mobile app, or via the Call Center. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and 
       an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
       its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of 
       BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  124409 
EQS News ID:  1241009 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241009&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.