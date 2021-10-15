A new Air Products project in Louisiana is expected to create 170 permanent jobs and represents its largest-ever investment in the United States.From pv magazine USA Air Products said it plans to build a $4.5 billion blue hydrogen at a complex in Louisiana. The company will build, own, and operate the project, which is planned to produce over 750 million standard cubic feet per day of blue hydrogen in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, south of Baton Rouge. Blue hydrogen is produced using hydrocarbons as a feedstock, with the carbon dioxide (CO2) in the production process captured for permanent sequestration. ...

