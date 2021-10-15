Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 14 October 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 14 October 2021 943.77 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 928.06 pence per ordinary share



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



15 October 2021