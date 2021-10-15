Norwegian renewables specialist Scatec has revealed plans to collaborate with Fertiglobe and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt on the development of a green hydrogen plant in Egypt with an electrolyzer ranging from 50 MW to 100 MW.Norway's Scatec has announced plans to team up with Fertiglobe and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt to build a green hydrogen plant in Ain Sokhna, Egypt. The electrolyzer will range in size from 50 MW to 100 MW. The project, to be built under Scatec's "Power to X" strategy, will make green hydrogen for use as feedstock for green ammonia production. For Egypt, the planned plant ...

