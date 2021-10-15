Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc.: CLS Exhibits MRI-Guided, Focal Laser Ablation System for Prostate Cancer at the 94th National Congress of the Italian Society of Urology

Improved Image-Guidance Accuracy Enables Effective Targeting and Precise Treatment of Prostate Tumors using Focal Laser Ablation

RICCIONE, Italy, Oct. 15, 2021Laser Thermal Therapy Systemand latest enhancements at the 94th National Congress of the Italian Society of Urologybeing held this October 16-19, 2021 in Riccione, Italy. CLS's TRANBERG laser ablation system and accessories have been used to treat hundreds of prostate tumor patients in the US and EU using MRI-guidance. The company's products can be seen at booth #27 during the conference.



"CLS is excited to present its minimally invasive TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System to the knowledgeable and experienced urology experts at this year's conference," says Perjan Pleunis, VP Marketing & Sales Europe at CLS. "I look forward to discussing our focal laser ablation solution for treating targeted localized prostate cancer tumors with precise image guidance and temperature control."

High Precision Thermal Therapy System

The TRANBERG |Thermal Therapy System has been developed for image-guided, high-precision soft tissue thermal therapy and ablation procedures. The system can be configured for MR, CT/US, and MR-US, Fusion-guided procedures using tissue temperature feedback for precise therapy and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, external tissue temperature probe sensors, and procedure specific accessories. Its non-cooled, laser fiber technology optimizes heat distribution, eliminates the need for external cooling, and helps reduce procedure times. See published clinical studies.

