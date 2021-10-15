Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Interim Accounts
PR Newswire
London, October 15
15 October 2021
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
Interim Accounts
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") announces that its Interim Report and Consolidated Accounts for the half year ended 30 June 2021 are available from the Company's website at:
www.slipit.co.uk
All enquiries to:
Jason Baggaley - Real Estate Fund Manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 07801039463 or jason.baggaley@abrdn.com
Mark Blyth - Real Estate Deputy Fund Manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 07703695490 or mark.blyth@abrdn.com
Gregg Carswell - Senior Fund Control Manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 07800898212 or gregg.carswell@abrdn.com