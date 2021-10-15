Follow-up drilling at the 50C Nickel Trough discovery on Karora Resources' Beta Hunt project has defined a nickel mineralized zone up to 80 metres thick, excellent production results at Griffin Mining - Ore mined and processed at China's Caijiaying Zinc-Gold Mine has now reached approximately 100,000 tons ore per month, Gold Terra Resource announced very strong assay results from two holes drilled in the current 10,000 metre Phase 2 drill program and EnWave Corporation entered into a technology evaluation and license option agreement with Lalsai Dehy Foods.