- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen issued weak expectations for next year, and investors should not rush to buy into the share, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- • Chr. Hansen price target cut to DKK 530 from DKK 560 at Handelsbanken
- • Chr. Hansen is a quality company, but investors should remain on the sidelines and await a better entry point, Handelsbanken said
- • Chr. Hansen will regain investors' trust when they prove they can execute the 2025 strategy, the analysts said
