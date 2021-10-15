Scientists in the United States used sophisticated imaging to delve deep into the structure of a silicon solar cell, revealing for the first time a distinct defect signature for light-induced degradation. Their technique could be used to better understand the mechanisms behind multiple various defects affecting the performance of silicon and other solar cell technologies.Light-induced degradation (LID) has long been a problem for the PV industry, slowly eroding solar module performance, adding up to significant performance loss over years in the field. Plenty of solutions have been suggested. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...