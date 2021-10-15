Reports And Data: Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size to Reach USD 81.95 Billion in 2028, Says Reports and Data

Rising investment in research & development activities for improving properties of plastic is a key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antimicrobial plastics market size is expected to reach USD 81.95 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing usage of these plastics in various end-use industries such as construction & building, healthcare, automotive, sportswear, packaging, consumer goods, and electronic products. In addition, rising concerns regarding environmental impacts and increasing investments by various manufacturers in R&D activities to enhance properties of antimicrobial plastics would also aid revenue growth of the market in the coming years.

Antimicrobial plastics are extensively used in the healthcare industry as it possesses multiple beneficial properties such as cleanliness, lower cost, sterility, ease of use, and high effectiveness, unlike conventional materials. Besides, in hospitals and clinics, antimicrobial plastics are used to manufacture several essential products such as curtains, floors, pull cords, nurse call systems, beds, door handles, handrails, and case note holders.

Download Report Sample PDF - https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1499

By type, the antimicrobial plastics market can be segmented into commodity plastics, engineering plastics, high performance plastics, and others. Some of the commonly used commodity plastics are polyethylene, polystyrene, polypropylene, polymethyl methacrylate, polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, and polyethylene terephthalate. This type of plastics is mainly used for the manufacturing of numerous objects and products designed for single use. This segment accounted for the largest revenue share in global market in 2020. Increasing awareness of antimicrobial plastics among people and rising application of antimicrobial plastics in medical tools are two major factors contributing to this segment's growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In July 2020 , Ascend Performance Materials launched Acteev Protect, a specially designed technology developed to guard against the growth of fungi, mildew, and other microbes. This product is capable of keeping textiles and non-woven fabrics longer and fresher. To launch this product, Ascend Performance joined hands with various laboratories for reallocating resources and testing procedures to scale up production.

, Ascend Performance Materials launched Acteev Protect, a specially designed technology developed to guard against the growth of fungi, mildew, and other microbes. This product is capable of keeping textiles and non-woven fabrics longer and fresher. To launch this product, Ascend Performance joined hands with various laboratories for reallocating resources and testing procedures to scale up production. Medical and healthcare segment is expected to register a faster CAGR throughout the forecast period. High demand for antibacterial polymer for medicine packaging purposes and increasing use of antimicrobial plastics in medical devices are likely to boost growth of this segment in the near future.

RND offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, request for custom research report

request for custom research report Asia Pacific is expected to register a relatively faster CAGR throughout the forecast period. Rising expansion of consumer goods, medical & healthcare, and packaging industries would propel growth in this region. In addition to this, surging population and rapid industrialization would also contribute to market revenue growth in Asia Pacific .

is expected to register a relatively faster CAGR throughout the forecast period. Rising expansion of consumer goods, medical & healthcare, and packaging industries would propel growth in this region. In addition to this, surging population and rapid industrialization would also contribute to market revenue growth in . Some companies in the global market include DuPont, BASF SE, Avient Corporation, Microban International, Ray Products Company Inc., Parx Plastics, King Plastic Corporation, BioCote, Milliken Chemical, and Palram Industries Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented antimicrobial plastics market based on type, additive, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Commodity Plastics

Engineering Plastics

High Performance Plastics

To Identify The Key Trends In The Industry, Research Study At https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/antimicrobial-plastics-market

Additive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Organic

Inorganic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Medical and Healthcare

Building & Construction

Buy Now Premium Research Report - https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1499

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Similar Research reports by Reports and Data of Polymers and Resins Industry:

Energy-efficient Glass Market size was USD 27.63 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient glasses from automotive and solar panel manufacturing industries and from building & construction.

Graphene Market Size was USD 636.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. Robust market revenue growth can be attributed to its increasing application in products, such as sensors, semiconductors, batteries, and electronics displays, among others. Graphene possesses an unparalleled combination of characteristics like high mechanical robustness, lubricating properties, barrier properties to fluids, electrical conductivity, and thermal conductivity, which offer a potential to substitute presently used materials in numerous of applications.

Chloroform Market Size was USD 7.97 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising emphasis on DNA and RNA research, increasing demand for chloroform for storing organic tissues in biological labs, and rising use of chloroform in metal industries as degreasing agent to remove oil and grease from metal objects. Chloroform - also known as trichloromethane - is a volatile and colorless organic compound.

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Size was USD 5.47 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Some major factors driving market revenue growth include rising use of moisture curing adhesives in manufacturing of medical devices, rise in demand for personal vehicles, and increasing application of moisture curing adhesives in wood working industries.

Plastic Pigments Market Size was USD 11.56 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for plastic pigments in major end-use industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, and consumer goods. Advancements in plastics and polymer industries is expected to further drive revenue growth of the global plastic pigments market to a significant extent during the forecast period.

About Reports and Data

RND is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-antimicrobial-plastics-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg