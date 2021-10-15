Invalley: Smile Care Dental's Blog Warns Consumers About the Danger of Unnecessary Dental Work

CAMBRIDGE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / The blog is simply named "Less Dental Work is Healthier!", and it is built around the core idea that just as the best doctors give the least medicine, the best dentists do the least dentistry.

Smile Care Dental is a single-location dental clinic that has been operating in Cambridge, Ontario since 2001. The clinic employs dentists, specialists, and qualified auxiliaries who together work to provide the full range of dental care for entire families. And while the clinic appears unassuming on the surface, it stands out from the crowd thanks to its robust online presence and the clinic's focus on preventing issues and minimizing harm.

The clinic's core treatment philosophy is stamped in bold letters on the https://www.smilecaredental.ca/ website. It reads "THE BEST DOCTORS GIVE THE LEAST MEDICINES AND THE BEST DENTISTS DO THE LEAST DENTISTRY". That's an idea the clinic elaborates upon in various areas of their site, explaining just how important it is to only perform dental work when it is absolutely necessary.

It all comes down to a single issue: dental work isn't perfect, and getting dental work leads to more more dental work down the line. As the clinic explains: "In medicine and dentistry, we strive to reproduce nature's design but fall well short of it. If you have a tooth removed, you are more likely to lose another, as the rest of your teeth shift, making it more likely they will develop cavities and gum disease."

Issues like these are why the clinic advocates that the best dentist is one you do not need. In other words, the best dentist makes dental work unnecessary by advocating for prevention and helping patients take better care of their oral health. Prevention is always better than dental work.

"The best dentists always keep in mind that there are downsides to dental procedures. A dental procedure should only be performed if the advantages of doing a procedure CLEARLY outweigh the disadvantages of the procedure," states one of the clinic's blog posts.

The minds behind the blog and the clinic's unique treatment philosophy are Dr. Adam Szymczak and Dr. Joanne Baldos. The pair of husband and wife dentists founded the clinic back in 2001, and they still own and operate it to this day. Both graduated from the dental program at the University of Toronto, being awarded "DDS with honors" for academic and clinical excellence in the process.

The pair came to understand the value of minimizing risks while taking a compassionate approach to dentistry early in their careers, and they have deepened their knowledge of the field since. They have each taken over 1000 hours of continuing education to ensure that their techniques, technology, knowledge, and skills remain at the cutting edge.

Today on top of offering their Cambridge dentist services to the public, they also share their knowledge and treatment philosophy with consumers around the world through their blog. Noticing that the web is filled with dentist-related content that seems to place improving profits over the well-being of patients, they hope that the information they are freely sharing online will help patients around the world avoid unnecessary dental treatments.

