Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC, Midas Signed Strategic Partnership Agreement With Taiwan Biotech Giant - Green Mountain Biotechnology Group To Lead The Starry Project Countrywide Roadshow and Global Expansion To Open 6,000 Outlets in 30 Cou

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch Technology Ltd. have signed a strategic alliance partnership agreement with Taiwan Green Mountain Biotechnology Group to lead the countrywide marketing promotional activities and roadshows to kick off this quarter, aiming to establish 6,000 outlets in Taiwan and 30 other countries. SUIC, Midas are finalizing contracts with additional 5 partner distributors before the end of this year.

The partnership agreement was completed by the founder and Chairman of Green Mountain Biotechnology Group, Mr. Lin Jye and the CEO of Midas Touch, Mr. Joa Chen during a well-appointed signing ceremony hosted at the Taipei Regent Hotel on October 8, 2021 and attended by hundreds of merchants. The signing event had been widely covered by major media.

The Green Mountain Biotechnology Group is a leading beauty company in Taiwan specializing in manufacturing and marketing top quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The group Chairman, Mr. Lin Jye said, "This partnership with Midas Touch brings a positive energy that will benefit hundred thousands of business partners and generate tens of billions of dollars in business opportunities, while creating more than a million jobs in all parts of the world. Midas Touch has the mastery of operations and inventive approach that is unique and unparalleled in the market."

The Green Mountain Biotechnology group of companies has ten major business segments with a global scope covering more than 30 countries around the world. The holding group has captured the focus of major international media. It is one of the very few biotech companies in Taiwan that possesses cutting-edge technology research and development capabilities, global advanced production technology, and integrated brand marketing. The current product range covers medical and aesthetic skin care products, daily chemicals, nutritional supplements and smart living drinking water systems. Among the accolades it has gathered over the decades, its biotechnology company has received high recognition and won awards including the Taiwan Biotechnology Award, the Taiwan's No. 1 Brand Award, and the Taiwan Golden Quality Award, and the Global Quality Certification of Taiwan Ministry of Health. In addition to the Chinese market, the group's products are exported to more than 30 countries including the United States, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, the European Union, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macau, among others.

To learn more about Green Mountain Biotechnology group, please visit their website at:

https://meihangjia.com/contact-us/

"SUIC-Midas is the first U.S. company that brings unique blockchain based solutions to Taiwan market for the digitization of real-world assets, unlocking their value in the process. We are very honored to have this opportunity to join the ranks of this pioneering "Supply Chain of Beauty" project and provide flexible funding strategies to businesses in the beauty industry and other industries in Taiwan and around the world. SUIC Midas not only offers one-of-a-kind solutions but also opportunities to grow businesses on a secure digital platform without losing the original characteristics of the physical assets. In January 2022, SUIC Midas will continue signing up more partners, while exclusive interviews with NASDAQ, Bloomberg, Fox Business and other major business news televisions have also been scheduled. This is a part of our global expansion plans to disrupt the traditional cash flow system and lead to the next generation of SUIC Midas supply chain finance ecosystem," explains Midas Touch media director, Henry Ho.

These five new partner distributors are expected to bring over 100,000 merchants which translates to $2 million royalty fees for the Midas Touch office in Taiwan. The New York and Malaysia offices will follow suit and launch the Starry Project before the end of the year, and will continue to launch in 40 countries in 2022/2023 replicating the Starry Project model and strategy.

About Midas Touch Technology Limited, United Kingdom

Midas Touch Technology Limited was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay Same Day Swipe-Funding, and MT CQ Pay Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

To learn more about Midas Touch product and services please review our information by clicking:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/17GLXWv5T3d39Jrx2v0GvqKIBcSzxpOMy/view?usp=drivesdk

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Please also read the full company report on SUIC by Globe Small Cap Research LLC:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2vaVOfJT5_idLn87lM1Q_lGxnY_tHW/view

Please also read the Updated Company PPT:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jVOkxqxXFCRwrajwTQQ7xV7YIzn5wWF_/view?usp=sharing

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain the information set forth herein contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information"; and "financial outlook" under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/668099/SUIC-Midas-Signed-Strategic-Partnership-Agreement-With-Taiwan-Biotech-Giant--Green-Mountain-Biotechnology-Group-To-Lead-The-Starry-Project-Countrywide-Roadshow-and-Global-Expansion-To-Open-6000-Outlets-in-30-Countries-SUIC-Midas-Is-Finalizing-The