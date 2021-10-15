Botrista Announces Series B Fundraising Round

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Botrista, a technology company that designs and manufacturers the automated beverage dispenser DrinkBot, today announced that it has begun a Series B round of funding. This comes on the heels of their successful Series A round that raised $10 million. That was preceded by a $4 million seed round, bringing the startup's funding to date to around $16 million. With Botrista's 10x year-over-year growth in deployments and revenue, the company is nine months ahead of Series A milestones and plans to use the Series B funding to continue to expand their operations and serve their existing and future customers.

Botrista Founder Sean Hsu is excited about this round of funding, "We are excited about our momentum and look forward to connecting with partners who want to grow with us," he says.

Botrista (robot barista) is a total, automated beverage solutions provider for foodservice operators and works with them on menu development to elevate their drink menus, ensuring customized craft beverages are more accessible and affordable. By leveraging easy-to-use equipment (the DrinkBot) alongside a line of ingredients (BiBs) they are able to create great-tasting quality beverages like flavored iced teas, lemonades, iced coffees and lattes and more.

The expansion is happening in a climate when many industries are facing labor shortages. "Foodservice operators are looking for solutions, including automation," says Hsu. "They need a way to keep business running, as well as provide better food and beverage options to their guests. That's where we come in."

Botrista's automated beverage program can provide labor savings, ease of task, a consistent product, and additional revenue by expanding beverage menus. Patented technology enables DrinkBot to dispense thicker, more natural ingredients. Their goal is to change the beverage landscape for foodservice, provide quality craft beverage options for guests, and help restaurants drive revenue.

The idea for Botrista came while the co-founders were working out of a cafe in Taiwan. They found themselves observing the baristas making milk teas and coffees during the lunch rush. As the line began to stretch, they noticed that the complicated builds limited the staff interaction with guests. Worse yet, many guests were ordering water after perusing the limited drink menu and not finding a desired drink option. That sparked an idea for an opportunity for an automated solution for craft beverages. Botrista was founded and the DrinkBot developed.

"We look forward to making it easy for operators to unlock the craft beverage category," Hsu says.

