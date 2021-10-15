The kick-off for the first SmartMed network meeting (digital) took place on Thursday, October 14th. Almost all network partners were able to attend the 2.5-hour event and exchanged ideas on current and potential projects. The focus here was on getting to know each other as well as targeted networking. With the help of a modern network platform, the participants were encouraged to exchange ideas in virtual chat rooms about the topics of digitization and artificial intelligence, new materials for restoring or healing tissue and organs and new approaches to stem cell therapy.

The next network meeting is planned for the beginning of December 2021. The network partners largely determine the focus of the next meeting themselves; Depending on requirements, either a cross-network workshop or a lecture on a specific topic from the field of regenerative medicine is prepared.

About SmartMed:

The international ZIM cooperation network "Regenerative Solutions for Tomorrow's Therapy" is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy as part of the ZIM program (Central Innovation Program for SMEs). The network management of Silversky LifeSciences GmbH launched the association with technological competencies from blockchain to the regulation of medical devices at the beginning of July 2021. Networking is coordinated by Silversky LifeSciences with its business start-up experts with a technology focus in LifeSciences and with extensive experience in the financing, operation, and development of innovative small and medium-sized companies in this sector. "Each partner brings a certain specialist knowledge and thus a unique contribution to the value chain into the network", describes Dr. Mirko Stange, founder, and CEO of Silversky LifeSciences, the win-win situation for everyone involved.

The international focus is on UK, which also offers German network partners a good opportunity to react to the new framework conditions, especially after Brexit and the associated reorganization of international cooperation. The project is supported by the international network management team Maria Fenner, Lena Ehrenpreis and Jessica Stolzenberg. "The aim of the network is to network companies with R&D institutions in order to initiate a lively innovation policy, to promote startups and to promote the exchange and cooperation of regenerative medicine with related industries", says Jessica Stolzenberg. "We want to give all SMEs and startups in the industry the opportunity to expand their network and find new cooperation partners. If there is still funding for my own research activities, I don't know who would turn it down," says Lena Ehrenpreis. Maria Fenner adds: "Our focus is on the entire field of regenerative medicine and the development of innovative, regenerative therapies, which are based on the latest scientific findings and use the most modern technologies. The focus is on restoring the healthy and functional original state of the affected tissue organ by linking modern therapeutic approaches, new and functional materials, as well as the use of digital and intelligent systems in the form of algorithms, deep learning and AI.

The support provided by the network includes advice and practical help with the market launch, applying for grants, close collaboration between experts in order to research or optimize new therapy methods and to bring products to market maturity. All interested parties are cordially invited to contact the network managers to join the discussion, make contacts and start exciting projects.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005252/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Wordstatt GmbH

Dagmar Metzger

+49-172-8312173

dagmar.metzger@wordstatt.de