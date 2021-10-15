The two countries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a new subsea electricity line connecting their power systems. The power link, if built, could provide a route for African solar energy to reach European markets.Greece's minister of the environment and energy Kostas Skrekas and Egypt's minister of electricity and renewable energy Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi yesterday signed an MoU aiming to link the two countries' electricity systems via a new subsea power line. The signing in Greece's capital city Athens comes just a few months after Greece, Cyprus, and Israel joined ...

