Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTC Pink: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency leader in Canada, is pleased to announce the completed deployment and operation of its previously ordered 200 Antminer S19 Pro next generation Bitcoin ASIC mining machines.

The new Antminer S19 Pro Bitcoin mining machines have been tested, installed, and are now producing Bitcoin. The Antminer S19 Pro is the latest generation Bitcoin ASIC miner produced by leading hardware manufacturer Bitmain. The Antminer S19 Pro's mining SHA-256 algorithm boasts a hashrate of 110 terahash per second (TH/s) with an energy efficiency of 29.5 joules per terahash (J/TH) and a power consumption of 3250W. The 200 Bitcoin mining machines collectively produce a total of 22,000 terahash per second. The new Bitcoin mining machines are deployed using the Luxor mining pool and are hosted in a state-of-the-art facility in Colorado, USA.

As previously announced in the Company's September 10, 2021 press release, a further 530 new Antminer S19 Pro Bitcoin ASIC mining machines, with a total of 53,000 TH/s of mining power, are paid for and are waiting to be received and deployed at the Company's U.S. facilities. The Company will release further updates as these Bitcoin mining machines are received and activated.

Neptune currently has $60.1M in assets, zero debt and at prevailing crypto currency prices is making approximately $645,000 per month in gross earnings. Annual results for the year ended August 31, 2021 will be released prior to December 31, 2021.

"We are very pleased that our new partners, Luxor Technologies and Frontier Mining, have helped get our U.S. mining program off to a successful start. Bitcoin mining has become a core program for Neptune and we plan to continue to aggressively add to our fleet of installed miners working with proficient and capable partners throughout North America. This new deployment increases Neptune's revenues and puts the Company into an even stronger financial position as we grow our Bitcoin mining operations," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO.

Neptune Digital Assets (TSXV: NDA) is one of the first publicly-traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure leader with operations across the digital asset ecosystem including bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, decentralized finance (DeFi) and associated blockchain technologies.

