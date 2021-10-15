Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). The shares ScreenPro commenced trading on the OTCQB at market open on October 12th under the symbol "SCRSF".

Lena Kozovski, CEO of ScreenPro Security commented, "This new listing on the OTCQB provides provides a higher profile for issuers and will improve liquidity for our current and prospective shareholders, and to facilitate future access to capital in the US market to drive development of our medical services buisiness. efforts. Listing on the OTCQB is another important milestone for ScreenPro Security."

The OTCQB® Market is the venture tier of OTC Markets Group Inc. on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on the OTCQB will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. ScreenPro common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Security Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol SCRN.

The Company's common shares will also be DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company (DTC) for electronic settlement and transfer in the United States.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). It manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers reducing transactional costs for participating brokerage firms, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

About the OTCQB Venture Market

The OTCQB® Venture Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade SCRSF. The OTCQB® Venture Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for early stage, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. For more information, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company. ScreenPro provides turnkey screening solutions with alerting software, GoStop. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high quality test kits and its strategic partnership with Labs in Vancouver and Ontario allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own nursing professionals, and access to high quality PPEs to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. GoStop's passport was developed with a privacy preserving approach that will enable individuals to use the alerting software and downloadable app with authentication certificates. The alerts can be scheduled on an on-demand, daily, weekly, or monthly basis and can be used also for vaccine scheduling..

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements relating to expectations regarding the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

