Category highlights achievement in innovation and software in the sports betting industry

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been shortlisted for the SBC Awards 2021 'Rising Star In Sports Betting' category.

FansUnite was selected for its cutting-edge B2B iGaming technology and white label offerings that include an esports betting platform. The Company will compete against prominent brands, namely Bally's Corporation, Virgin Bet, Soft2Bet, Betmaster, and King J Entertainment in this category.

The eighth edition of the SBC Awards attracted a record number of entries across 43 categories. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the SBC Awards held at Evolution London.

"We are proud to be nominated for the 'Rising Star In Sports Betting' category at this year's SBC Awards alongside other well-established brands in the global gambling industry," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "The nomination highlights our company's continued ascent in the gaming industry and we are pleased that our efforts to deliver a scalable, full sports and esports betting suite offering to operators across multiple regulated markets are being recognized."

"The shortlisting process for the SBC Awards 2021 has been the most difficult yet, thanks to the fantastic innovation, creativity, and leadership shown across the industry over the last 12 months," said SBC Managing Director Andrew McCarron in a news release. "The standard of the entries was uniformly high, so just making the cut for the shortlists is a real mark of excellence."

The full listing of companies nominated can be viewed here:

https://sbcevents.com/sbc-awards/shortlists

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

