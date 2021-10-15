Comdata Albania, part of Comdata Group, the leading global service provider in Customer Interaction and Process Management, has been recently recognized as one of the Best Places To Work in Albania for 2021. The company certification was based on the assessment results in which 88% of employees called Comdata a great employer, compared to a local benchmark of 74% for a typical Albanian organization. This achievement is a testament to Comdata's consistent focus on employee growth, well-being, and culture of diversity, equality and inclusion and it acts as the foundation for how the company operates and contributes to a culture of creativity and respect for all.

In a statement from Marco Besso, Business Unit Director Country Manager Comdata Albania "The well-being of our employees is one of the core values of Comdata's DNA. At Comdata Albania, since we entered the market 3 years ago, we have put all our efforts in offering a great workplace, where people feel welcomed and happy. This is the second year in a row we receive the Best Place to Work award and this makes us even more motivated to carry on with all the work we've done so far and to continue encouraging a healthy organizational culture."

"We are extremely honoured to receive, for the second consecutive time, the Best Place to Work award, a certification of the fact that we are offering our teams one of the highest working standards on the Albanian market. With diversity, inclusiveness and spirit of the group, we enabled and encouraged our teams to develop their potential in a culture based on trust and integrity! We will continue to make every effort to ensure that everyone, at Comdata Albania, feels supported and respected in their day to day life!" said Fabio Coi, Head of HR Albania, Romania and Global Clients Division.

ABOUT COMDATA

Comdata is a leading innovative global service provider in Customer Management BPO with 30 years' experience. The company combines an international footprint with strong local expertise, with more than 50,000 passionate employees working in 30 languages across 4 continents and 21 countries.

Focusing on the needs and opportunities of each industry, Comdata offers a full range of end-to-end customer management solutions (acquisition, retention, customer service, technical support, and credit collection). These are built on a portfolio of world-class services covering customer experience and process reengineering consulting, digital and cutting-edge technologies, customer operations (front back office). Headquartered in Milan, Comdata delivers global revenues of approximately €1Billion with more than 670 clients, including some of the biggest names in telecom, energy, banking, automotive mobility, retail and e-commerce.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards for people management. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

