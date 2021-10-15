Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. David Bhumgara has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, replacing Mr. Geoff Kritizinger. Mr. Bhumgara is a CPA CA, with over 25 years' experience in accounting, corporate finance and regulatory reporting for publicly listed companies in various industries including oil and gas, cannabis, and mining. The Company thanks Mr. Kritzinger for his service and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

For Additional Information please contact:

Mike Griffiths, CEO

Office: 905-688-9115

Email: info@currierose.com

Catherine Beckett, Manager Corporate Affairs

Office: 905-688-9115

Email: info@currierose.com

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a precious metal explorer focused on identifying high value assets in Canada.

Our current projects span British Columbia and Ontario with our immediate focus on the Rossland Project in BC. Please visit our website located at www.currierose.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements about the closing of the transaction, expected terms of the transaction, the number of securities of Currie Rose that may be issued in connection with the transaction, and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99676