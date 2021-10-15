DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement in relation to Acceptance of Application Materials for Issuance of additional H-Shares by the China Securities Regulatory Commission
Reference is made to the announcement of Haier Smart Home dated 15 September 2021 in relation to, among other things, the proposed allotment and issuance of not more than 73,000,000 H-Shares by the Company under the general mandate approved on the General Meeting held on 25 June 2021.
The CSRC has reviewed the application materials for the issuance and listing of additional H-Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") (the "Issuance of H-Shares") submitted by the Company in accordance with the legal requirements and considered that the application materials were complete and decided to accept the application for administrative permission.
The Issuance of H-Shares of the Company is still subject to the review and/or approval(s) from the CSRC, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and other relevant government authorities and regulatory authorities, and there are uncertainties for such matter. The Company will fulfill its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner according to the progress of the matter. Investors are advised to exercise caution for investment risks.
