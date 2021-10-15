Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A117H7 ISIN: CA5768081096 Ticker-Symbol: 39N 
Frankfurt
15.10.21
08:06 Uhr
0,017 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MATICA ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MATICA ENTERPRISES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0150,02614:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MATICA ENTERPRISES
MATICA ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MATICA ENTERPRISES INC0,0170,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.