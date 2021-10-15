This week, Shuangliang Eco-Energy has signed a multi-year sales contract for delivery of its PV wafers to solar cell manufacturer Jiangsu Runergy, and Wuxi-based perovskite start-up UtmoLight Technology has won a Pre-A round investment of RMB 220 million from several private equity funds.New PV wafer manufacturer Shuangliang Eco-Energy announced Friday that a strategic long-term sales contract had been signed with major solar cell maker, Jiangsu Runergy, for the delivery of 1.3 billion wafer pieces between January 2022 and December 2024. The planned yearly purchases will be 200 million for 2022, ...

