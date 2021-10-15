- (PLX AI) - Goldman Sachs Q3 revenue USD 13,610 million vs. estimate USD 11,670 million.
- • Q3 EPS USD 14.93 vs. estimate USD 10.08
- • Q3 net income USD 5,380 million vs. estimate USD 3,510 million
- • Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity (ROE) was 22.5% for the third quarter
- • Investment Banking generated its second highest quarterly net revenues of $3.70 billion, reflecting record quarterly net revenues in Financial advisory and continued strength in Underwriting
- • Consumer & Wealth Management produced quarterly net revenues of over $2 billion for the first time, 35% higher than the third quarter of 2020
