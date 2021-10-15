Free tickets now available for Encountering Edward Burtynsky's In the Wake of Progress: A Film by Bokeh Collective virtual premiere

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Luminato Festival Toronto - the city's international festival of arts and ideas is proud to present the virtual debut of Encountering Edward Burtynsky's In the Wake of Progress: A Film by Bokeh Collective.

For over 40 years Burtynsky, a renowned Canadian photographer, has explored the devastating impacts of humanity on the natural world. His new public art piece, In the Wake of Progress is a powerful immersive presentation that weaves together photographs and film from throughout his career. The piece was conceived and produced as a public art experience, but due to COVID-19 constraints that prevent the public from gathering, it has been interpreted as a film by Bokeh Collective which will be made available for streaming in Canada on October 16 on the Luminato Festival website. Learn more and register for the virtual screening here.

Stay tuned to discover how In the Wake of Progress will be reimagined as an indoor immersive experience debuting in 2022, and return to Yonge-Dundas Square as a powerful in-person reprise when we can gather in the thousands.

RBC, a long-time supporter of film and the international arts community, is the Lead Presenter of Encountering Edward Burtynsky's In the Wake of Progress: A Film by Bokeh Collective. Earlier this year, RBC announced progress on its comprehensive climate strategy, the RBC Climate Blueprint - including increased commitments to mobilize $500B in financing for sustainable projects and attaining net-zero emissions in its lending by 2050.

"The chance to support Encountering Edward Burtynsky's In the Wake of Progress provides a unique opportunity for RBC to combine our commitments to both the arts and the environment," says Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. "Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Only by bringing together ideas from our clients, peers, government, and creative thought leaders like Edward Burtynsky, will we be able to succeed in building the sustainable, inclusive future we all want to see."

"We are honoured to be entrusted with this incredible project in partnership with Edward Burtynsky and Luminato Festival Toronto. Capturing Torontonians as they encountered Edward Burtysnksy's In the Wake of Progress was both challenging and inspiring. The climate crisis is the largest existential threat of our time, and we believe that film-based storytelling is one of the strongest tools we have for generating widespread action," says Bokeh Collective Head of Content and Development Kris Elsley.

Encountering Edward Burtynsky's In the Wake of Progress was created using resource-saving, sustainable production methods and the Festival and producers worked with Bullfrog Power to minimize its footprint.

Tickets for Encountering Edward Burtynsky's In the Wake of Progress: A Film by Bokeh Collective are free-of-charge and can be booked now.

About Bokeh Collective

The Bokeh Collective is an award-winning, full-service production studio in Toronto, Canada. Bokeh is home to filmmakers, creators, and industry leaders on a mission to create cinematic entertainment and tell extraordinary stories. Learn more about The Bokeh Collective at http://www.thebokehcollective.com. @thebokehcollective

About Luminato Festival Toronto

Luminato Festival Toronto is an international arts festival dedicated to performance, media and visual arts, and programming that cuts across traditional artform boundaries. Luminato works closely with Canadian artists to support the development and creation of distinctive new work, as well as presenting artists from around the world.

