Green Globe's Hempacco (GGII), Rick Ross, and James Lindsay have partnered to develop and manufacture Hemp Hop, a line of hemp smokables with different cannabinoids, Delta 8 products, plus a hemp blunt smoking paper brand. Rick Ross and James Lindsay will bring their varied talents and relationships to the partnership, furthering Hempacco's mission of Disrupting Tobacco(R)

Highlights of the GGII - Rick Ross partnership

Rick Ross has over 27 million followers on social media, including 13 million on Instagram, 4 million on Twitter, 8 million on Facebook, and 2.8 million on YouTube





Rick Ross's partner, James Lindsay, has a wholesale distribution network selling to convenience stores





Hempacco - GGII will produce a full line of smokables, including cannabinoid cigarettes and hemp blunt rolling paper





Hempacco - GGII and Rick Ross are partnering to manufacture and market herb, spice, and hemp smokables and rolling paper





Consumers can enter to win a free carton of Hemp Hop every single week by going to the Hemp Hop website, www.HempHop.shop

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") Hempacco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GGII, partners with Rick Ross and James Lindsay of Hemp Hop Smokables, LLC., to develop and manufacture a line of hemp blunt smoking paper and Functional Hemp Cannabinoid cigarettes under the new Company Hemp Hop Smokables LLC, furthering Hempacco's mission of Disrupting Tobacco®.





Rick Ross Cofounder of Hemp Hop Music Producer and Rap Artist

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/99719_greenglobe3.jpg

Hemp Hop Smokables, LLC is a new venture started by Hempacco, Co. Inc., together with Rick Ross and James Lindsay, to develop, manufacture, and market a consumer goods line that includes cannabinoid hemp functional cigarettes and hemp wrap smoking rolling paper.

Hemp Hop will give Rick Ross's fans at least one carton per week plus drop surprise merchandise. Consumers and fans can register to win a FREE carton of CBD cigarettes by going to www.HempHop.shop.





Hemp Hop Smokables by Rick Ross

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/99719_greenglobe1.jpg

"I truly believe in the health benefits of Hemp derived products," said Rick Ross, co-founder of Hemp Hop Smokables, LLC. "Having had my own health scares, and through my healing process, I decided I would develop a line of smokables to help others with the benefits of Hemp cannabinoids. Working with James Lindsay and Hempacco's team, including Lue, Jorge, and Sandro, has been fantastic. We've already started developing the flavors as well as the look and feel of all the products."

"Working with Rick Ross and James has been a remarkable experience in professionalism and dedication. The attention to detail Rick brings to the flavoring and developing of the hemp CBD cigarettes and hemp wraps is remarkable," said Sandro Piancone, CEO and founder of Hempacco.

The partnership allows Hemp Hop to use Hempacco's team and intellectual property, including patents to flavor, develop, infuse and manufacture hemp cigarettes.

"The name recognition Rick Ross brings to this project is remarkable; just marketing to his base will be an incredible experience. With the help of Rick and James, as well as their entire team, we're introducing a remarkable new brand this year," said Jorge Olson, CMO and co-founder of Hempacco.

"This is not my first consumer product. I launched Rap Snacks 27 years ago with the vision to create products that speak to the culture. Now Rap Snacks are sold in supermarkets and convenience stores all over the country. Our network of distributors are ready to welcome the product to their shelves and provide consumers with a product that has cultural representation," said James Lindsay, co-founder of Hemp Hop Smokables, LLC.





James Lindsey Cofounder of Hemp Hop Smokables

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/99719_greenglobe2.jpg

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

# # #

About Green Globe International Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture, market, and sell Consumer Goods, including herb and hemp smokables rolling paper. It trades on the OTC under the ticker: GGII

Green Globe and its subsidiaries current projects include:

Herb and Cannabinoid Cigarettes, including CBD Cigarettes

Manufacturing hemp rolling papers called hemp blunts

600 Vending Machines selling and advertising Consumer Goods

Online sales of CBD products

Joint Ventures with large distributors and celebrities

Licensing of filters, paper, and infusion in hemp and other smokables

The Real Stuff brand of hemp smokables

About Hempacco, Co. Inc.

Hempacco Co, Inc. is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco Co., Inc. operational segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper Smokable technology development and licensing The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper

Hempacco uses and licenses these patents:

Infuse any cigarette with flavor, aroma, and functionality Cannabis paper for manufacturing paper, blunts, or cigarettes Spray terpenes on hemp to manufacture hemp cigarettes

About Hemp Hop Smokables, LLC.

Hemp Hop Smokables is a hemp cannabinoid company developing hemp blunts smoking paper and CBD cigarettes along with other smokables. The company is owned by Hempacco, Co. Inc., and Hemp Hop Global, LLC. with founders Rick Ross and James Lindsay with the mission of changing people's lives with the benefits of hemp and Disrupt Tobacco in the process.

Add Your Name to The Hempacco Investor Email List

To be added to the GGII investor email list and be kept apprised of all upcoming IR activities, please subscribe using this link: https://newsroom.newsfilecorp.com/lists/8020/490 , or for additional information, please call Investor Relations Partners at 323-380-4500.

You can purchase The Real Stuff Hemp Cigarettes by clicking here or copy-paste https://www.realstuffsmokables.com to your browser and get free samples of our Hemp Blunts. Wholesale distributors and retailers get wholesale pricing by calling (775) 473-1201.

Company Contact:

Founder Sandro Piancone or

Investor Relations

IR@hempaccopackaging.com

Here are other Press Release headlines from GGII - Hempacco:

Green Globe Intl. - Hempacco Licenses Hemp Cigarette Manufacturing Technology to CBD Cigarette Company

Green Globe Intl. Chairman, Dr. Stuart Titus, to Serve as Panelist at 7th CBD Outlook Conference

Green Globe Intl. Signs LOI to Acquire Patent to Make Marijuana Paper

Green Globe Intl. - HempBox Vending Partners with Industry Giant SUZOHAPP to Rollout HempBoxes Across Its Network

Green Globe Intl. - Hempacco Partners with the Pelican Group to Rollout HempBoxesTM Nationwide

Green Globe Intl. - Hempacco Appoints Industry Veteran Dr. Stuart Titus as Chairman of The Board of Directors

GGII Announces 20 Billion Share Reduction in Issued and Outstanding Common Stock

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco to Be Featured in New Hemp and Cannabis Documentary Debuting at Sonoma Film Festival

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco Announces New Initiative to License Their Technology to Manufacture Cannabis Cigarettes

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco Receives Purchase Order for 250,000 packs of CBD Hemp Cigarettes from Ace & Axle, The Largest in Company History

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco launches CalivibesDelta8.com & Signs Joint Venture Agreement to launch Calivibes Delta8 Hemp Cigarettes with a 50% Ownership Stake

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco to Produce a Portfolio of Flavored Hemp Paper Wraps or Hemp Blunts, with the First Order of $230,000

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco Files Patent Application for Cigarette Filter Infusion Technology for Cannabis, Tobacco, Herb, and Hemp Cigarettes, Furthering Their Mission of Disrupting Tobacco

Green Globe - GGII Licenses Patent for Terpene Spraying Technology from Open Book Extracts, Furthering their Mission of Disrupting Tobacco

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99719