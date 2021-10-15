Industry's First 6-Color Digital PCR System Answers Market Needs for Higher Performance and Multiplexing Technology

Stilla Technologies, the multiplex digital PCR company, joined researchers from SAGA Diagnostics in presenting a 24-plex digital PCR assay generated on Stilla's six-color naica system. To mark the platform's global commercial launch at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2021 Virtual Meeting, Stilla's Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer Rémi Dangla, PhD, and researchers from SAGA Diagnostics, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and University of Athens highlighted the new data during a discussion on how highly sensitive, multiplex digital PCR technology is transforming complex genomic data into actionable insights across a breadth of research and clinical applications.

The six-color naica system is the industry's first digital PCR system featuring six fluorescent channels, providing biomedical researchers and clinicians the highest multiplexing and detection capacity available on the market. Scientists are already using Stilla's technology to advance their research and discovery across wide applications including cell and gene therapies, cancer and liquid biopsy studies, infectious disease detection including SARS-CoV-2 variant detection in wastewater, and food and environmental testing. Additional information on six-color digital PCR can be found here: www.stillatechnologies.com/6-color-dpcr.

"Modern genetics increasingly relies on more complex signatures from scarce samples to inform on a variety of biological events such as early and residual disease detection, drug mechanism of action and efficiency in patients or full characterization of products for use in gene and cell therapy. Building upon the well-established three-color naica system's ease-of use and transparency of data delivered, our six-color naica system is democratizing digital PCR and enabling the world's most powerful platform of its kind," said Dr. Dangla. "From quantifying circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and cell-free DNA (cfDNA) in liquid biopsies for oncology, to detecting low-level genetic variants in infectious diseases, multiplex digital PCR is allowing researchers to parse complex genomics data to gain real-world, clinical insights at both the patient and the population level."

Registered ASHG 2021 attendees are encouraged to tune in here to join Dr. Dangla and other scientists from Stilla Technologies at the following upcoming sessions:

Presenter: Rémi Dangla, PhD, Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer

Topic: Democratizing digital PCR to bridge the gap between genomics data and genetics insights

Time: October 20, 2021, at 9 AM EDT

Presenter: Kimberley Gutierrez, PhD, Field Applications and Scientific Support Manager

Topic: User-friendly high-plex digital PCR for absolute quantitation of genetic targets

Time: October 21, 2021, at noon EDT

About Stilla Technologies

Stilla Technologies is the multiplex digital PCR company transforming complex genomic data into actionable insights across a wide range of research and clinical applications including cancer and liquid biopsy studies, cell and gene therapies, infectious disease detection, and food and environmental testing. Stilla's groundbreaking Crystal Digital PCR solution, the naica system, is the industry's first digital PCR system featuring six fluorescent channels, providing biomedical researchers and clinicians the highest multiplexing and detection capacity available on the market. Stilla has U.S. headquarters in Boston, MA, European headquarters in Paris, France, and strategic distribution and business partnerships in China. To learn more, visit www.stillatechnologies.com and connect with Stilla on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

