Boston Metal won the New Technology for the Metals and Mining Industry award at the 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards.

Boston Metal is commercializing ground-breaking technology to decarbonize primary steelmaking. The company's technology combines patented innovations with best practices from the aluminum and steel industries to deliver a revolutionary solution to the carbon emissions challenge facing the steel value chain. Powered by renewable electricity, molten oxide electrolysis converts iron ore into liquid metal and oxygen. The modular, scalable platform produces no CO2 emissions, is highly energy efficient, and works with a wide range of iron ore grades.

"We congratulate all the winners and finalists for persevering through unique challenges and continuing to drive performance while embracing change," said Saugata Saha, president of S&P Global Platts

Dave Ernsberger, Global Head of Pricing and Market Insight, S&P Global Platts, said: "Not surprisingly, but certainly encouraging, is the industry's increasing prioritization of innovation for a lower-carbon future, which was evident in the nominations and focus of Awards category participation in this year's Global Metals Awards."

"We are honored to be recognized by such a highly regarded organization and to be selected by a world-class panel of independent judges," said Tadeu Carneiro, Chairman and CEO of Boston Metal. He added: "It's been a big week for us. Besides being named a S&P Global Platts Global Metals Award winner, we welcomed Stephan Broek to the team as SVP of Technology. With his vast experience in both aluminum and steelmaking, together with his keen understanding of technical processes and project planning, Stephan is uniquely positioned to lead our technology development efforts as we continue our journey to deliver a future where steel production is free of carbon emissions."

For full details of the 2021 winners and judges' rationale, access the S&P Global Platts Insight Magazine.

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

About Boston Metal

Boston Metal is a global metals technology solutions company that is commercializing molten oxide electrolysis (MOE), a patented tonnage metals production platform. MOE provides the metals industry with a more efficient, lower cost, and greener solution for the production of a range of metals and alloys from a wide variety of feedstocks. Learn more at www.bostonmetal.com.

