Freitag, 15.10.2021
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 
15.10.21
16:20 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
15.10.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (416/21)

As from October 18, 2021, the market segment for the instruments specified
below will change from STO Warrants/186 to STO Warrants Extend ME/238. The ISIN
codes will remain unchanged. 

ISIN    Trading Symbol Current Market   New Market Segment as of    
               Segment       effective date         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GB00BNTQW8 MINI L FCX AVA STO Warrants /186  STO Warrants Extend ME /238   
19      02                                 
GB00BNTQXQ MINI S FCX AVA STO Warrants /186  STO Warrants Extend ME /238   
64      02                                 
GB00BNTQV1 MINI L FCX AVA STO Warrants /186  STO Warrants Extend ME /238   
75      01                                 
GB00BNTQXM MINI S FCX AVA STO Warrants /186  STO Warrants Extend ME /238   
27      01                                 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.
