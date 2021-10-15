Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (416/21)

As from October 18, 2021, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from STO Warrants/186 to STO Warrants Extend ME/238. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Trading Symbol Current Market New Market Segment as of Segment effective date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BNTQW8 MINI L FCX AVA STO Warrants /186 STO Warrants Extend ME /238 19 02 GB00BNTQXQ MINI S FCX AVA STO Warrants /186 STO Warrants Extend ME /238 64 02 GB00BNTQV1 MINI L FCX AVA STO Warrants /186 STO Warrants Extend ME /238 75 01 GB00BNTQXM MINI S FCX AVA STO Warrants /186 STO Warrants Extend ME /238 27 01 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.