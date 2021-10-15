Anzeige
15.10.2021 | 15:29
NEO Finance AB: "NEO Finance", AB Sales report 2021 Q3

2021 Q3 for the company gave exceptionally high results - the records of the
amount of issued loans and payment initiation transactions during the quarter
were achieved. 

In 2021 Q3, "NEO Finance" granted consumer loans for 7.7 M EUR and compared to
2020 Q3, the amount grew by 64%. 

The intermediary fee is the largest source of income in P2P lending activities.
2021 Q3 intermediary fee receivable for newly granted consumer loans amounted
to 777 K EUR. This income will be received throughout the loan period. Compared
to 2020 Q3 achieved 70% growth. 

The volume of payment initiation services grew even faster - in 2021 Q3, the
customers of the company performed 3.99 M transactions. Compared to 2020 Q3,
when only 1.64 M transactions were performed. Transaction volume increased by
as much as 144%. 

"FinoMark", UAB, in 2021 Q3 issued business loans for 181 K EUR.

Please find more information in the attached report.



Aivaras Bielskis
Financial Analyst
E-mail: aivaras.bielskis@neofinance.com

