NEO Finance AB: "NEO Finance", AB Sales report 2021 Q3

2021 Q3 for the company gave exceptionally high results - the records of the amount of issued loans and payment initiation transactions during the quarter were achieved. In 2021 Q3, "NEO Finance" granted consumer loans for 7.7 M EUR and compared to 2020 Q3, the amount grew by 64%. The intermediary fee is the largest source of income in P2P lending activities. 2021 Q3 intermediary fee receivable for newly granted consumer loans amounted to 777 K EUR. This income will be received throughout the loan period. Compared to 2020 Q3 achieved 70% growth. The volume of payment initiation services grew even faster - in 2021 Q3, the customers of the company performed 3.99 M transactions. Compared to 2020 Q3, when only 1.64 M transactions were performed. Transaction volume increased by as much as 144%. "FinoMark", UAB, in 2021 Q3 issued business loans for 181 K EUR. Please find more information in the attached report. Aivaras Bielskis Financial Analyst E-mail: aivaras.bielskis@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1020406