DogeHouse Capital Announces the Official Launch of the Doge Traded Fund on 16 October 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / DogeHouse Capital has finalized its plans to launch the Doge Traded Fund ($DTF) on Saturday, 16 October 2021 at 1200 EST. The $DTF will offer investors broad market exposure to six of the world's top ten cryptocurrencies in addition to the company's native token starting at $10.00 per token. The $DTF will only be available for trading on the company's decentralized order book-based swap, which has been under development since early summer.

The $DTF token contains approximately 20 percent Bitcoin ($BTC), 15 percent Binance Coin ($BNB), 15 percent Cardano ($ADA), 15 percent Doge ($DOGE), 15 percent Polkadot ($DOT), and 10 percent of the company's native token ($DOGEX). DogeHouse Capital can adjust the underlying percentage of the fund's structure depending on prevailing market conditions using its proprietary smart contract.

Structure of the Fund

The $DTF token was designed to work as an aggressive growth fund for both active trading and passive investing. Individuals can store the $DTF token in their cryptocurrency wallet(s) as a standalone digital asset. The value of the $DTF token is derived from the underlying assets similar to other diversified funds that trade in traditional financial markets. There are no taxes associated with buying and selling the token.

The $DTF token has a limited demand margin of approximately 5 percent levied on it to safeguard the integrity of the fund's underlying asset structure. This measure will also create opportunities for arbitrage-related trading, which is a common practice involving the simultaneous buying and selling of currencies in different markets and/or derivative forms to take advantage of differing prices for the same asset.

Public Presale of $DTF Ongoing

Recently, DogeHouse Capital held a whitelisted public presale for its native token through its Official Telegram Channel. The sale began on 1 October 2021 and will end on 15 October 2021 at 2359 EST. There will also be a limited number of the company's native token available for purchase before the official launch of the $DTF token this weekend. Please contact the DogeHouse Capital Sales Team using the email address listed at the bottom of this press release for more information.

Diversification of the Platform

Following the launch of the $DTF token, DogeHouse Capital plans to provide additional services to supplement its fully functional staking platform and integrated order book-based swap. The company is currently developing a cross-chain bridge to the Cardano Blockchain, which recently completed a significant system upgrade. The company plans to migrate to the Cardano Blockchain before the end of the year.

About DogeHouse Capital

DogeHouse Capital is a multinational cryptocurrency company bringing professional digital asset management to meme-based virtual currencies.

