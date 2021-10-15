Sbarro - The Original New York Pizza Partners with Brooklyn-based Mike's Hot Honey

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / New York style pizza legend Sbarro announced today that they have officially partnered with fellow New York food company, Mike's Hot Honey. Starting October 14, Mike's Hot Honey dip cups will be available for purchase at Sbarro locations across the US.

As the Original New York Pizza, Sbarro has provided Brooklynites with delicious, authentic New York style slices since its humble beginnings in 1956 as a salumeria. Known for fresh, hand-stretched dough, San Marzano-style tomato sauce, and hand-shredded, 100% whole milk mozzarella, Sbarro continues the tradition of premium pizza.

Sbarro's new partnership with Mike's Hot Honey, however, will take their menu variety to the next level and provide Americans with a truly unique, New York experience. Now, diners all over the United States will be encouraged to spice up their pizza, stromboli, breadsticks, and even Sbarro's Original recipe cheesecake with a drizzle or dip of Mike's Hot Honey.

"As a fellow New York brand, we look forward to the opportunity to feature our dip cups with a variety of Sbarro menu items that will showcase the sweet-heat fusion of Mike's Hot Honey," said Mike's Hot Honey Founder Mike Kurtz. "Bringing a taste of Brooklyn to people all over the United States through Sbarro's partnership is incredible."

Mike Kurtz founded Mike's Hot Honey in 2010 and became known for his high-quality honey infused with chili peppers. His product quickly gained popularity when he started drizzling Mike's Hot Honey on pizzas in Brooklyn. Over the next decade, Mike began producing and selling bottles, mini-jars, bulk jugs, squeeze packets, and most recently, dip cups, of his sought-after hot honey.

Sbarro took notice of Mike's food sensation. "Recognizing fellow New York original food excellence, I know our menu items make a great match with Mike's Hot Honey," said Dwayne Adams, Vice President of Sbarro Culinary Innovation.

Fans can purchase at their favorite location and order online for delivery and pick-up through www.sbarro.com.

About Sbarro

In 1956, Carmela and Gennaro Sbarro opened the doors to their Italian salumeria in Brooklyn. Their slices of New York style pizza were so popular that they soon opened a second location focused solely on pizza. Since then, Sbarro has offered the XL Original New York pizza, handmade every day, with freshly prepared and stretched dough, hand shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano style tomatoes. More than 65 years later, a commitment to authentic, fresh Italian fare and treating guests like family remains Sbarro's foundation. The global award-winning franchise can be found in retail spaces such as malls, casinos, airports, universities, and travel plazas. To find a location near you or for franchising opportunities, visit Sbarro.com. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook and Twitter, and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

About Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee's in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Based in Brooklyn, New York, Mike's Hot Honey can now be found on restaurant menus and in the honey aisle of grocery stores across the country. And from October 15th in Sbarro restaurants.

