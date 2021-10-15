Anzeige
Freitag, 15.10.2021
GlobeNewswire
15.10.2021 | 17:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Expansion of Membership: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC on Nasdaq Copenhagen

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of BNP Paribas
Arbitrage SNC. 

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC will expand trading to bilaterally cleared
instruments on Trading Identity BPEM active October 18, 2021. Trading Identity
BPP in INET will not change. 



BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC (BPEM) will settle via their settlement agent
Citibank Europe plc in the Danish CSD system. 



Member: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

INET member ID: BPEM, (no changes for BPP)

VP ID (CDIdent): 01251

Settlement agent BIC: CITIIEA1XXX

Valid from date in Danish CSD system: October 18, 2021





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning
Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 









Nasdaq Copenhagen

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1020443
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
