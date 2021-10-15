Rogue Baron Plc: Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Rogue Baron (OTCQB:SHNJF) is extremely pleased to announce that Shinju, its premium Japanese Whisky, received Double Gold, Best of Class, and Best Whisky awards at the 2021 Sante' International Spirits Competition. Not only did Shinju receive those awards, but it was also one of only two entrants given a perfect score of 100.

The panel of judges included large volume buyers, media, winemakers, distillers, and other professionals from the wine and spirits industry.

Full results can be seen on the below link:

https://santecompetitions.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/2021-Sante-Spirits-Results-2.pdf

Additional press release sent out by Sante' can be found here:

https://wineindustryadvisor.com/2021/10/11/sante-wine-spirits-competition-winners-announced

Ryan Dolder, CEO of Rogue Baron commented:

"We are extremely excited on how Shinju performed at the Sante' competition. Quite honestly, it exceeded our expectations. We've always believed internally we had a really good product, something a bit different, but to receive these awards, and receive a perfect score of 100, we believe it validates the type of brand we are trying to build."

About Sante': Santé is the magazine for restaurant professionals that operates as a dynamic link between buyer and brand. Santé dedicates itself to helping restaurateurs make the most of their business. In its 25th year, Santé provides concise, authoritative, award-winning editorials on food, beverage, equipment, and management. Santé produces content by experienced restaurant professionals who share insights and inspirations to bolster its audience's success.

