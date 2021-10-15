Regulatory News:

Verallia (Euronext Paris: VRLA) informs of the application, as from October 7, 2021 of a double voting right allotted to fully subscribed shares held by the same shareholder in pure nominative form for at least two years.

In accordance with the by-laws adopted on the date the Company' shares were admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market, the period of time before such admission date is not taken into account for the purposes of calculating the detention period.

Following such double voting right allotment, the Company was informed, on October 14, 2021, of the upward crossing, by Bpifrance Participations, of the 8% threshold regarding voting rights in the Company.

As at October 11, 2021, following such changes, to the Company's knowledge, the Company' share capital and voting rights are allocated as follows:

Shareholders Number of shares Number of voting

rights % of share

capital % of theoretical

voting rights Brasil Warrant Administração de

Bens e Empresas S.A. (BWSA)1 32,464,406 32,464,406 26.55% 25.56% Horizon Investment Holdings2 19,977,896 19,977,896 16.34% 15.73% Bpifrance Participations 9,189,887 10,671,368 7.51% 8.40% Employees (Verallia FCPE and

direct shareholders) 4,332,984 4,332,984 3.54% 3.41% Public 54,474,542 57,733,315 44.55% 45.45% Treasury shares 1,849,468 1,849,468 1.51% 1.46% TOTAL 122,289,183 127,029,437 100% 100%

As at October 11, 2021, the Company' share capital and voting rights are allocated as follows:

Total number of issued shares Total number of voting rights 122,289,183 Number of theoretical voting rights

127,029,437 Number of exercisable voting rights*

125,179,969

*After deduction of shares without voting rights

About Verallia - At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We are joining forces with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop beneficial and sustainable new solutions for all.

With around 10,000 employees and 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries, we are the European leader and the world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide.

In 2020, Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars and posted revenue of €2.5 billion. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

1 Acting through Kaon V, a sub-fund (wholly owned by Lepton Fund Ltd, a fund managed by BW Gestão de Investimentos Ltda. (BWGI), itself owned up to 99.955% by Brasil Warrant Administração de Bens e Empresas S.A) of Kaon Investment Fund ICAV, an Irish collective asset-management vehicle whose investment manager is BWGI.

2 Company 100%-owned by Horizon Parent Holdings S.a.r.l, itself indirectly controlled by AIF VIII Euro Leverage, L.P., an investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc.

