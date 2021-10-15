Regulatory News:

Achieving a rating of 89/100 and climbing one place in its category compared with 2020, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has consolidated its position as a world leader for sustainable development, from both a strategic and an operational perspective

For its sixth participation in the GRESB*, Mercialys moved up to 3rd place in the category for listed retail property companies in Europe and increased its overall rating by four points compared with 2020. This performance is even more remarkable as the GRESB has further strengthened its methodology, within a demanding and competitive category. The Company also maintained its Green Star status, the benchmark's highest level of recognition, which it has held since 2017.

This outstanding result reflects the strong progress made in the "Performance" section (+4 points vs. 2020 and +3 points vs. the benchmark average), recognizing the "tailored" rollout of Mercialys' CSR strategy, aligned with each asset. Significant progress was made in various areas, including coverage rates and performance levels for water consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, highlighting the engagement shown by the Company' teams across all levels.

This success once again illustrates Mercialys' long-term alignment with leading sustainable development standards and its contribution to the industry's efforts to ensure the transparency and quality of its sustainability reporting. The Company will continue building on its commitment to excellence, moving forward with the operational deployment of 4 Fair Impacts, its new CSR strategy looking ahead to 2030, unveiled in May 2021.

*GRESB: the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark is a leading international benchmark that assesses the CSR performance and policies of real estate companies each year.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2021, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.2 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,102 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2020 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

