OL GROUPE: ARENA PROJECT - COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN OL GROUPE AND LIVE NATION

Lyon, 15 October 2021

As part of the project to build a new Arena on the OL Valley site, OL Groupe and Live Nation have today signed a 15-year commercial agreement that will begin with delivery of the Arena, planned for the end of 2023, with an exit option exercisable after the first ten years.

Under this non-exclusive agreement, Live Nation, world leader in concerts and shows, will bring a well-stocked schedule of international artists to the new venue created by OL Groupe. The agreement will include a guaranteed minimum.

OL Groupe and Live Nation have been working together since Groupama Stadium opened in 2016. Their collaboration has brought artists such as Rihanna (2016), Coldplay (2017) and Ed Sheeran (three shows in 2019) to the stadium, and it will now take on a new dimension, integrating the new Lyon-Décines Arena into the catalogue of compelling performance venues Live Nation offers.

The new, modular Arena will be adaptable to the type of event, of which there are slated to be 80-120 per year. It will have a capacity of 16,000 people, reduced to 12,000 for sporting events. The Arena will be equipped with three stands facing the stage, and a fourth, removable one for use during sporting events.

The agreement also includes an eSports component, which will round out the programme of sporting events scheduled in the Arena.

This partnership between two major players in the world of sport and entertainment will also put Greater Lyon back on the circuit of major international music events.

Jean-Michel Aulas, said:

"This agreement with one of the world's leaders in musical entertainment is a long-term one and will bring the OL Valley Arena project to life. We are extremely honoured to have Live Nation alongside us, enabling our city to welcome high-quality international stars who will draw in spectators not only from Lyon but also from the surrounding region and beyond."

Angelo Gopee, Chief Executive Officer of Live Nation France, added:

"France is a country that lives and breathes music and entertainment. We are very proud to be supporting this new indoor arena in Lyon, which will put Lyon back at the forefront of Europe's music and live tour scene."

