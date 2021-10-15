Picton Property Income Ltd - Publication of Notice of AGM

15 October 2021

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Sixteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Stanford Building on Wednesday 17 November 2021 at 2.00pm.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting will shortly be posted to shareholders and made available at www.picton.co.uk along with the 2021 Annual Report.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and Annual Report have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Company intends to hold the Annual General Meeting as a closed meeting and the Directors therefore encourage shareholders to complete and return their forms of proxy within the prescribed timeframe, so that all proxy votes can be counted.

At 2.30pm and immediately following the Annual General Meeting, there will be a webinar for shareholders, including an overview of the half-year results to be announced on 10 November alongside an opportunity to raise questions with the Board. Further details of this event are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.



Enquiries:



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001



Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £702 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2021). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

