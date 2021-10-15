Anzeige
PR Newswire
15.10.2021 | 20:58
135 Leser
Beam Suntory Inc.: Introducing Bowmore No Corners to Hide to Global Travel Retail

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowmore has unveiled two new whiskies in the first release of Bowmore No Corners to Hide; an exciting collaboration between acclaimed graphic artist Frank Quitely, who has illustrated for Marvel and DC Comics, and Bowmore's Master Blender Ron Welsh.

Inspired by the most intriguing myths and legends from the remote island of Islay, each bottle in the collaboration features exclusive designs and artwork from Frank Quitely. The illustrations showcase Islay's far-reaching history and rich stories of a bygone era and embody the artistic expression of Bowmore's style.

The limited-edition series features two stunning single malts, 23-Year-Old and 32-Year-Old, which are exclusively available in select Global Travel Retail outlets including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Vienna, Dubai, Singapore and Taiwan.

The exceptional 23-Year-Old captures a whisky character inspired by the legendary story of No Corners to Hide. The spirit was nurtured in ex-bourbon American oak hogsheads to create the signature Bowmore style. Two years of further maturation followed in Essencia barriques to create a powerful character conjuring up a sensory exploration of this mythical tale. It captures a hint of beeswax, a scent of incense and a struck match to transport the senses to Bowmore's round church. Each bottle is decorated with illustrations and sketches from Frank Quitely.

The 32-Year-Old captures a moment in time; a story as captivating as the myth it celebrates. An initial 30 years of maturation in ex-bourbon American oak hogsheads reflects a timely occupation in cask, much like the devil's own alleged escape. This was followed by two further years in Essencia barriques to bring an unusually distinctive character to the fore, again combining beeswax, incense and struck match.

Evolving to Seville orange peel merged with the aromas of an old cigar box, but with sweet and floral interjections and finishing with a touch of liquorice and iodine, the 32-Year-Old is intriguing and ingenious in equal measure. Each bottle comes complete with a signed print from Frank Quitely, alongside original sketches and notes from the whisky making process.

Manuel González, Marketing Director GTR for Beam Suntory, said: "Bowmore has a rich history filled with myths and legends, and we're delighted to partner with the award-winning Frank Quitely to bring these tales to life. Possessing a proven track record of producing collectible artwork with both Marvel and DC, the Frank Quitely Collection is our latest exciting collaboration to offer luxury limited-editions to our customers."

Bowmore No Corners To Hide Bottle Shot

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661719/Bowmore_No_Corners_To_Hide_Video.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661709/Bowmore_No_Corners_To_Hide_Bottle_Shot.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
