Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 15 octobre/October 2021) Koios Beverage Corp. has announced a symbol change from KBEV to FIT as well as a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of 1 post-consolidation common share for every 10 pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 8,683,467 common shares.

The name will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on October 15, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Koios Beverage Corp. a annoncé un changement de symbole de KBEV à FIT ainsi qu'une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une action ordinaire post-consolidation pour chaque 10 actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 8 683 467 actions ordinaires.

Le nom ne changera pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 15 octobre 2021. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: Le 18 octobre/October 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 19 octobre/October 2021 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: KBEV NEW Symbol/NOUVEAU Symbole: FIT NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 500271 20 0 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 500271 20 0 1 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 500271101/CA5002711011

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com