Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Melos is a comprehensive music ecosystem built on multiple public chains. Melos is expected to bring cutting-edge changes to the music industry with its functions such as music NFT for individual creation, collaborative creation, fan economy, NFT music trading.

Melos.Studios

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/99827_13905c2074170bfa_001full.jpg

The emergence of digital music platforms has revolutionized the music distribution business, but there should be more. There is a lack of suitable platform for musicians to create. Moreover, there is no established profit model for music creation, leading to a further deterioration of the creative environment for independent musicians. Digital music needs a platform to help independent musicians and create a mechanism and ecology for the output of original music content.

Melos.Studio is a creative and sharing platform that connects musicians and fans from around the world, aiming to build a platform for musicians to showcase, communicate and trade online. This helps musicians realize their dreams by creating original music NFT. Melos.Studio aims to be the largest collaborative platform for music creators by providing tools, content and community. These are going to be the cornerstones of creativity and the driving force of the next generation of music creations.

A Collaborative Multi-Player Creation Platform

Melos.Studio allows platform users to put their musical compositions on the blockchain and create a NFTs (MusicBlock). Every MusicBlock can fork itself (Solo) and merge with another MusicBlock to produce a new MusicBlock (Jam), adding soul to music by collisions of inspirations. Inheriting the blockchain technology, Melos introduces a unique DNA feature. Every creation process is recorded in the DNA of the Musicblock NFT.

At Melos WorkShop, everybody can create music with the help of Melos' Al assistant. By only inputting a few music notes, the Melos AI assistant will complete the rest of tunes.

Users can form their own collaborative groups on the Melos.Studio by using Virtualband. Virtualband is a collaborative Google Doc-like tool that allows multiple users to create music with different times and places.

Protecting the Core Interests of Creators

Music copyright is a complicated issue. The process of copyright validation, such as disputes between songwriters, producers, artists and publishers, can be difficult and complicated even for experienced industry professionals. This can be simplified on Melos.Studio by using smart contracts and public ledger to record every creation process.

On the Melos Music platform, all Melos Music NFTs are recorded on the blockchain, e.g., every note and melody from the beginning of the creation and every transaction of the music NFTs. Recorded information on blockchain cannot be tampered with or deleted. This reduces piracy and infringement problems and protects the rights of creators to the greatest extent possible.

New Profit Model

The music industry has remained one single profit model. It has been a centralized operation and has been dominated by a few record label monopolies. Too many excellent new music artworks are competing in a very narrow channel, resulting very little probability for success.

The innovations by Melos.Studio brings new perspectives for creators. Creators can upload or create new music in the Melos WorkShop and mint it as NFTs. The ownership of which, as well as the pricing rights, are entirely owned by the creators. They can also choose to sell, auction, give as gift, and other forms of transferring their music NFTs.

Fans can buy their favorite songs and build a interact directly with the song. Melos.Studio brings together creators and community of fans with NFT profit share and provide extra incentives for music creators. This can help them to earn a significant income. By turning fans into a member of the creation community, the creation process can be more valuable and efficient.

Music is a product of consensus value. The value of a song depends neither on the cost of production nor on the wishes of the creator, but on every music fan. Melos.Studio provides a great environment for creators to create, while also acting as a valuable link between creators and community. Melos.Studio takes all parties of the industry to build a mutually beneficial ecosystem, to solve the conflict of interest in the previous business model, bringing more people together to protect and share the value of music, reactivating the music market and providing resources for new music creation.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Melos.Studio

Contact Person: Vera Han

Contact Person Title: BD Manager

City, Country: Taipei

Twitter: @melos_studio

Company E-mail: info@melos.studio

Website: https://www.melos.studio/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99827