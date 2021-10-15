Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) (OTCQB: CRTTF) (the "Company", or "Cortus"), reports that it is extending the time for completion of its previously announced private placement (the "Financing") to November 14, 2021 (see press releases dated August 27, 2021 and August 31, 2021). The Company completed an initial tranche of the Financing on August 31, 2021, raising gross proceeds of $600,000.00 through the sale 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit (each a "Unit") and intends to raise a further $900,000 through the sale of up to 6,000,000 Units. The proceeds of the Financing will be utilized for exploration expenditures on the Company's mineral properties, including land maintenance costs and general working capital. The completion of the Financing remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Each Unit will comprise one common share and one half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of one year. The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision such that if the closing price of the Company's common shares is equal to or greater than $0.30 for a period of five consecutive trading days (at any time at or following the expiry of the four months resale restriction period), the Company may, by notice to the warrant holder in writing or via press release reduce the remaining exercise period applicable to the warrants to not less than 30 days from the date of such notice.

About Cortus Metals Inc.

Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) (OTCQB: CRTTF) is a new Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective early-stage gold and silver projects located in the basins of Nevada and an innovative project accelerator strategy to advance them to fruition. Generally, the projects are situated near operating mines or known deposits, and on the same hosting fault structure. Cortus' team of experts uses systematic methods and proprietary data to target significant epithermal and Carlin-type mineralization beneath shallow cover. We provide investors with exceptional opportunities to capitalize on the potential to discover gold-silver deposits of >1-million-ounces in a perennially top-ranked mining jurisdiction. Our mandate is to collaborate with third parties to complete drill programs of 2,000-4,000 metres, with Cortus retaining a significant interest in the outcomes. Our projects are available for acquisition via sale, option and/or joint venture mechanisms.

Cortus Metals Inc. is part of the Metals Group of Companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

