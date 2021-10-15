Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Silverton Metals Corp. (TSXV: SVTN) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Silverton" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement with Future Money Trends LLC ("FMT") dated October 8, 2021 to raise awareness of the Company's shares among investors. The engagement is an aggregate cost of CDN $600,000. FMT also uses Gold Standard Media and Portfolio Wealth Global LLC for the purpose of these investor relations activities. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the activities will commence late October, 2021 and are for a period of one year.

To the knowledge of the Company, FMT, Gold Standard Media and Portfolio Wealth Global LLC did not acquire any securities in the Company. Nevertheless, Wallace Hill Partners Ltd., an affiliated entity, owns 1,500,000 shares of the Company.

FMT manages a marketing team headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has been successfully marketing for a broad range of companies listed on exchanges from the TSX Venture Exchange to the New York Stock Exchange since 2010. FMT is controlled by Kenneth Ameduri.

About Silverton Metals Corp

Silverton Metals Corp is a Canadian company focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The company holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets in Mexico - Penasco Quemado in Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit and Pluto, in Durango. Silverton acquired these assets from Silver One Resources, one of the company's largest shareholder. Silverton management and board have extensive experience identifying and evaluating acquisition targets and exploration prospects. The company intends to build a strong portfolio of silver-rich projects to drive future growth by exploration success and from later stage projects with production potential. To achieve this growth the Silverton business plan calls for a dynamic combination of development of its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silverton cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silverton's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silverton's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silverton undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

