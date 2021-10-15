Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) ("ApartmentLove" or the "Company"), a leading home and apartment rental marketing platform serving landlords and renters nationwide and around the world, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of class "A" common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), pursuant to which, the Company shall issue up to an aggregate of 714,285 Common Shares, at a price of CDN$0.35 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of up to CDN$250,000.00 (the "Offering").

All Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering shall be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of closing in accordance with applicable securities laws. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for retiring existing debt and/or funding investor relations/marketing companies for the purpose of promoting the capital stock of the Company.

For Further inquiries, please contact:

Trevor Davidson

President & CEO

ApartmentLove Inc.

tdavidson@apartmentlove.com

(647) 272-9702

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99891