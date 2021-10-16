Webinar on Healthcare Innovations for Sustainable Future by Kalkine Media on October 21, 2021

SYDNEY, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensuring healthy lives and promoting physical and mental well-being is essential to sustainable development. Currently, the world is facing a global health crisis unlike any other. Global health has increasingly gained international visibility and prominence. From big data to precision medicine, the recent advances in biomedical research have swept away the conventional approach to medical science. The availability of large volumes of digitised clinical data, combined with powerful artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, are proving to be the real gamechangers.

Get insights on Healthcare Innovations from three of our valued clients, who are leaders in the Australian healthcare and biotech space. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cynata Therapeutics Limited - Dr Ross Macdonald, Executive Chair and CEO of Invion Limited - Mr. Thian Chew, and CEO & Managing Director of PainChek Limited Mr. Philip Daffas.

The webinar will help potential investors get a sense of how the healthcare sector looks like in the future in an exclusive Invest Nest Webinar by Kalkine Media.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited is an Australian-based clinical-stage stem cell and regenerative medicine company, based in Cubitt Street, Cremorne, Victoria. The Company focusses on the development of therapies based on its unique Cymerus technology. The Company's Cymerus technology is addressing a critical limitation in existing MSCs (mesenchymal stem cells) production methods for therapeutic use.

Australian life sciences company Invion Limited is dedicated to transforming Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) to develop innovative and effective cancer treatments. The firm is leading the global clinical development of PhotosoftTM technology, which is an improved next-generation Photodynamic Therapy.

PainChek Limited engages in the development and commercialisation of mobile medical device applications. These device applications automate intelligent pain assessment of individuals who are unable to communicate their pain with carers. The journey of PainChek began in 2016. Since then, PainChek has come a long way with several core goals achieved. PainChek envisions to emerge as a leader in the market for innovative pain assessment products while providing services to help enhance the quality of life for people suffering from pain.

