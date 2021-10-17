Verbund: The management of utility company Verbund announced an increase in its earnings forecast for financial year 2021. The increase in the earnings forecast is mainly attributable to above-average hydro conditions in quarter 3/2021, higher average sales prices as well as higher contributions to earnings from flexibilityproducts. Verbund expects reported EBITDA (equivalent to the EBITDA after adjustment of non-recurring effects) of between around Euro 1,490 mn and 1,590 mn (previous forecast: around Euro 1,310 mn to Euro 1,410 mn) and a reported Group result of between around Euro 740 mn and Euro 810 mn (previous forecast: around Euro 590 mn to Euro 660 mn).Verbund: weekly performance: 4.46% CA Immo: Real Estate company CA Immo records strong tenant demand for its Prague office ...

