- (PLX AI) - Eolus says 68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real.
- • As a consequence of the terminated agreement Eolus' order backlog will decrease with the amount of EUR 82.5 million and signed contracts for future asset management services will decrease by 68 MW
- • No revenues from the agreement have been recognized in Eolus' financial reports
- • Eolus will pay a termination fee of EUR 200,000 to the investor Commerz Real
- • Conditions not fulfilled relate to sufficient permits not being granted by the authorities before the long-stop date in the agreement between Eolus and Commerz Real
- • Eolus to restart the sales process for the three projects located in southern Sweden
