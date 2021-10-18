

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) has partnered with Ibex Medical Analytics, under which the companies will jointly develop an embedded image analysis workflow for pathologists to access Ibex's AI algorithms, insights, and decision support tools using NAVIFY Digital Pathology, the cloud version of Roche's uPath enterprise software. The customers using Roche Digital Pathology will gain access to Ibex's tools, such as algorithms that analyse prostate and breast biopsies, in addition to the AI tools already provided by Roche.



'With the addition of Ibex's clinical-grade image analysis tools to our NAVIFY Digital Pathology menu, we can aid pathologists and providers in delivering value-based patient care by increasing their efficiency and accuracy for higher quality cancer diagnosis,' said Jill German, Head of Roche Diagnostics Pathology Customer Area.



